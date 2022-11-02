Tyler Animal Services offering free adoptions with donation of 12 fleece blankets

Posted/updated on: November 2, 2022 at 11:28 am

TYLER — Tyler Animal Control and Shelter is offering no-cost adoptions for dogs and cats with a donation of 12 new fleece blankets for November. According to a city news release, the blankets will be used for animals at the shelter. Blankets that are 50″x60″ are preferred to fit a pet’s kennel. Animals adopted from Tyler Animal Services are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. The standard adoption fee for dogs is $120 and $80 for cats. To adopt, view available animals or submit an application, visit this link. Call (903) 535-0045 for more information.

