Good news for one East Texas meat plant

Posted/updated on: November 2, 2022 at 11:23 am
Good news for one East Texas meat plantCARTHAGE — As the USDA announces a historic round of investments in meat and poultry production, an East Texas packing plant reaps the benefits. BRK Meats in Carthage was given over $500,000 as the Biden Administration makes the effort to ramp up meat and poultry processing. BRK Meats partners with over 200 independent cattle producers. With the money, they’ll add an in-house slaughter facility and a distribution center to their current location — and will be able to look at expanding their area too. The improvements ought to let BRK Meats more than double their employee base.



