“My enemies call me Namor”: Marvel Studios showcases anti-hero in new ‘Wakanda Forever’ feature

Posted/updated on: November 2, 2022 at 10:02 am

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has released a new featurette promoting its November 11 release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and it centers on the movie's antagonist, Namor.

The character, which made his comics debut in 1939, gets an origin makeover for the film. Instead of being the King of Atlantis, actor Tenoch Huerta's anti-hero rules the Aztec-inspired hidden undersea nation of Talokan and sets his sights on the surface world.

"Introducing Namor was really an opportunity to introduce another sovereign ruler of a group of people," co-writer and director Ryan Coogler hints about the super-powerful mutant.

Huerta offers, "Talokan has a big meaning for me. It's part of my personal heritage as a Mexican, as an inhabitant of Mesoamerica. Finally, I could find a more powerful representation of my culture with dignity and respect."

Letitia Wright, who plays Princess Shuri, teases, "I cannot wait for people to see Talokan. I'm excited about how we're going to see the world come alive."

Angela Bassett, Wakanda's Queen Ramonda, later says she "gets chills just thinking about" her face-off with the rival leader.

