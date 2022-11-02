New ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer teases epic visuals, and war above and below the surface

Posted/updated on: November 2, 2022 at 9:02 am

20th Century Studios

20th Century Studios on Wednesday released a new trailer for Oscar-winner James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water.

The new peek showcases the movie franchise's bleeding-edge visual effects to depict the planet Pandora's previously unseen underwater worlds, which also become a new field of battle between the planet's native Na'vi people and humankind.

Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldaña and Stephen Lang return for the sequel. Joining them are Cameron's Titanic star Kate Winslet, big-screen legend Michelle Yeoh and Emmy-winner Edie Falco, among others.

The studio has teased of the plot: "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family [Worthington's Jake, Saldaña's Neytiri, and their kids], the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

In keeping with the aquatic theme, and in celebration of the trailer and the movie's new poster, Niagara Falls will become a giant movie screen Wednesday night, where highlights from the movie will be projected.

Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters December 16.

The as-yet untitled third Avatar installment, which was shot concurrently with Way of Water, wrapped late in 2020 and is set for a December 2024 debut in theaters. The fourth and fifth are respectively scheduled for 2026 and 2028.

The original Avatar still sits at the top of the all-time box office chart, having made more than $2.9 billion in theaters worldwide to date.

20th Century Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back