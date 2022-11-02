Today is Wednesday November 02, 2022
ktbb logo
Musk emerging as Twitter’s chief moderator ahead of midterms

Posted/updated on: November 2, 2022 at 11:37 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Days after taking over Twitter and a week before the U.S. midterm elections, billionaire Elon Musk has positioned himself as moderator-in-chief of one of the most important social media platforms in American politics. Musk has said he won’t make major decisions about content or restoring banned accounts before setting up a “content moderation council” with diverse viewpoints. But his own behavior as a prolific tweeter has signaled otherwise. He’s engaged directly with figures on the political right who are appealing for looser restrictions. Those include a Republican candidate for Arizona secretary of state who credits Musk for enabling him to begin tweeting again after his account was briefly suspended Monday.



ktbb logo

