Autopsy: Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to head, torso

Posted/updated on: November 2, 2022 at 3:52 pm

HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say rapper Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso following a shooting outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley. Wednesday’s announcement following an autopsy comes as police are still seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the rapper’s death a day earlier. Takeoff’s primary cause of death is listed as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm” and his manner of death was called homicide. The 28-year-old rapper was killed around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday when gunfire erupted outside the bowling alley following a private party. Takeoff formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated rap trio Migos from suburban Atlanta.

