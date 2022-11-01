Today is Tuesday November 01, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Van Lathan and Mona Scott-Young on the shooting death of Takeoff

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2022 at 5:24 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Activision

Just as TV personality and host Van Lathan and producer Mona Scott-Young were scheduled to chat with ABC Audio about their new WE TV show, Hip Hop Homicides, the music world was coming to terms with another murder, that of Takeoff from Migos.

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning.

The show, which debuts Thursday, investigates what's become a string of murders in the hip-hop community, from Pop Smoke to XXXTentacion -- and now 28-year-old Takeoff.

"We don't know what's going on, but there's nothing that's going to come out that's going to make it make sense," Lathan says. "I can tell you one thing: whatever was the reason behind this, it wasn't worth it."

While the rap community previously lost Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls to crime, Lathan says the show taught him something new is going on. "Everything is changed ... when you start to dissect it, you start to kind of get the feeling that nothing is the way it used to be, and that's being reflected in the callous way a lot of these murders are happening. The brazen way."

He adds, "When you have the clout, which is poison ... The clout plus social media, plus some of the aspects of the music, is just this cauldron of dysfunction."

Scott-Young comments, "The amplification, the ability to see the gruesome details play out right in front of you. It's an assault on our sensibilities, as, you know, human beings, you know, coexisting on a planet together ... we are so desensitized. It's all part of a larger affliction that we really have to get to the core of, or we're just going to become more and more diseased in the way that we've come to accept these horrible, horrible occurrences."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC