Today is Tuesday November 01, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Supreme Court rejects Sen. Lindsey Graham’s bid to avoid testifying in Georgia election probe

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2022 at 2:17 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court has rejected Sen. Lindsey Graham's wholesale bid to block a subpoena for testimony before a Georgia grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn 2020 election results in that state.

An unsigned statement appended to the order, however, made clear that Graham does not need to answer questions about conduct protected by the Constitution's Speech or Debate Clause.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC