Midterm campaign live updates: Arizona Libertarian Victor throws support to GOP’s Masters

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2022 at 2:17 pm

Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The 2022 campaign is shaping up to be a historic, decisive moment in American politics.

From our reporters across the country, ABC News brings you all the latest on what the candidates are saying and doing -- and what voters want to happen in November's midterm elections.

For more from ABC News' team of reporters embedded in battleground states, watch "Power Trip: Those Seeking Power and Those Who Chase Them" on Hulu , with new episodes on Sunday.

Here is the latest from the campaign trail. All times Eastern.

Nov 01, 12:44 PM EDT

Arizona Libertarian Senate candidate drops out of race, throws support to GOP nominee Blake Masters

Arizona's Libertarian Senate candidate Marc Victor dropped out of the race on Tuesday, putting his support behind Blake Masters, the Republican nominee.

His move, made a week ahead of Election Day, gives Trump-backed Masters a further boost as Victor's candidacy was forecasted to split off some of the Republican vote in the race to unseat incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly.

Victor told ABC News in a written statement Tuesday that Blake Masters approached him, agreeing to the Libertarian's offer to both his opponents on "why it was in the interests of freedom, peace, and civility for me to step down and endorse either of them." Their taped conversation "impressed" the Libertarian, Victor said, prompting him to drop out.

"I publicly offered to meet with either Mark Kelly or Blake Masters to have an unscripted discussion about why it was in the interests of freedom, peace, and civility for me to step down and endorse either of them," Victor told ABC News.

"Blake Masters availed himself of that opportunity yesterday, and we had a public conversation where I asked him whatever I wanted. I was impressed with Blake Masters and his commitment to being a Live and Let Live Senator from Arizona," Victor told ABC.

In the [,]() Victor said this decision to drop out one week before Election Day will make some people "very upset" and others "very happy."

Masters responded to the new support in a campaign press release.

"Marc Victor joins a growing list of Arizonans from across the political spectrum who are fed up with open borders, big government corruption, and rising crime. We are building a broad coalition to defeat the worst Senator in America. This is another major boost of momentum as we consolidate our support against the extreme and radical policies of Mark Kelly and Joe Biden. Live and Let Live," Masters said.

Victor will still be on the ballot, but any votes cast for him will not be tabulated, according to a spokesperson at the secretary of state's office.

--ABC News' Libby Cathey

