Food providers in Texas getting more COVID help

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2022 at 1:48 pm
DALLAS (KRLD) – More COVID relief is on the way for the Texas food service industry. As of November 1, restaurants, bars, food trucks, and catering businesses can apply for up to $20,000 in recovery grants. The Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program was created to help businesses still struggling after the pandemic and now grappling with inflation and rising costs. The Texas Restaurant Association advocated in front of the state Legislature last year to create this program. KXAS-TV reports that eligibility to apply is based on several factors — and if a business has multiple locations, each can apply for its own grant. The application form can be found here.



