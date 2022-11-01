Today is Tuesday November 01, 2022
Over 33,000 early votes counted so far in Smith County

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2022 at 9:02 am
Over 33,000 early votes counted in Smith CountySMITH COUNTY — On Monday, 4,028 Smith County residents early voted and 10 mail-in absentee ballots were received – for a total of 33,546 ballots. Smith County has 153,855 registered voters. Early voting continues this week. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Friday, November 4. Election Day is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 8.

You can vote at any of these locations:
• The HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler
• Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Road, Tyler
• Lindale Masonic Lodge, 200 W. Margaret St., Lindale
• Noonday Community Center, 16662 CR 196, Tyler
• Whitehouse United Methodist Church, 405 W. Main St., Whitehouse
• Winona Community Center, 520 Dallas St., Winona

For a list of dates, times and voting locations, as well as sample ballots, click here and click on the maroon banner at the top of the home page.



