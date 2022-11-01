Today is Tuesday November 01, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2022 at 9:05 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — A representative confirms that rapper Takeoff has died in a shooting outside of a Houston bowling alley. Takeoff — who was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset — was 28. Houston police say officers responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling. Dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside the bowling alley, which is on the third floor. Police say security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but didn’t see who did it. Last month, Takeoff and Quavo released their debut as a duo “Only Built for Infinity Links.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC