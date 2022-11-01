Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2022 at 9:05 am

HOUSTON (AP) — A representative confirms that rapper Takeoff has died in a shooting outside of a Houston bowling alley. Takeoff — who was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset — was 28. Houston police say officers responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling. Dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside the bowling alley, which is on the third floor. Police say security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but didn’t see who did it. Last month, Takeoff and Quavo released their debut as a duo “Only Built for Infinity Links.”

