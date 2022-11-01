In Brief: Nick Offerman joins star-packed ‘Dumb Money’, and more

Parks & Recreation's Nick Offerman and Never Rarely Sometimes Always Actress Talia Ryder have joined the cast of Dumb Money, an upcoming film about last year’s GameStop stock market explosion, Deadline reports. They join an all-star cast that includes Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Shailene Woodley, Dane DeHaan, Vincent D’Onofrio, Anthony Ramos, America Ferrera and Myah’la Herrold. Per the trade, the movie follows "the story of the fortunes made and lost overnight in the David vs. Goliath GameStop short squeeze that impacted Wall Street"...

Stargirl will conclude with its current third season, according to Deadline. The series follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore -- played by Brec Bassinger -- as she inspires a new generation of superheroes to stop the villains of the past. Luke Wilson and Amy Smart also star. New episodes will continue to air on Wednesdays through December 7...

Cristin Milioti, best known for playing Tracy McConnell in How I Met Your Mother from 2013-14, is joining Colin Farrell in HBO Max's The Batman spinoff series centered on The Penguin, according to Variety. Farrell will reprise the role of the titular Batman villain, who he played in the film. Milioti will star as Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Gotham mob boss Carmine Falcone. Plot details for the series are under wraps, but it will reportedly delve into The Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld...

