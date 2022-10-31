Powerball $1B lottery updates: Latest jackpot drawing Monday night

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The Powerball jackpot ahead of Monday night's drawing is an estimated $1 billion, only the second time in the game's 30-year- history that the main prize has hit that milestone.

The cash value is estimated at $497.3 million, according to Powerball.

No one matched the winning numbers on Saturday night, where the jackpot was $825 million. Saturday's numbers were 40, 19, 57, 31, 46 and the Powerball was 23. The powerplay number was 3.

Powerball said players won over $38 million in non-jackpot prizes on Saturday. Six tickets in California, Maryland, Michigan and Texas were valued at $1 million and a ticket holder in Florida won $2 million.

The jackpot is Powerball's largest prize so far this year, the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever and the fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history, according to a press release from Powerball.

The largest prize in Powerball history was $1.586 billion sold in January 2016 and shared by three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

What are your odds of winning the lottery

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to a statement from Powerball.

How late can you buy Powerball tickets

According to Powerball, "sales cut-off times vary by selling jurisdiction. Please check with your local lottery for more information."

What time is the Powerball drawing

The Powerball drawings happen Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

