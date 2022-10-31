Today is Monday October 31, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Crystal Lake’: ‘Friday the 13th’ getting a prequel series

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2022 at 5:02 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Peacock chose Halloween to announce it is crafting one of most famous scary movies of all time into series form. Crystal Lake will be a prequel series set around the titular stalking grounds of that hockey mask-wearing killer, Jason Voorhees.

Bryan Fuller, who produced NBC's Hannibal prequel series, is calling the shots on the show. In a statement, he enthused, "I discovered Friday the 13th in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since." He said he's "thrilled to be exploring the camp grounds of Crystal Lake."

Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, noted, "Friday the 13th is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history and we were dying to revisit this story."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC