Officials: Florida woman indicted in cryptocurrency money laundering scheme

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2022 at 4:44 pm

TYLER – 37-year-old Sharena Seay of Jacksonville, Florida, has been indicted in a purported cryptocurrency money laundering scheme in the Eastern District of Texas. She appeared in Tyler federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love. According to the indictment, Seay is alleged to have laundered the proceeds of her drug trafficking operations through cryptocurrency. Authorities claim she supplied alpha-Pyrrolidinopentiophenone (alpha-PVP), which is often called “flakka,” and similar synthetic cathinones, such as Eutylone or alpha-PiHP. Seay allegedly distributed alpha-PVP and other controlled substances to various customers across the United States.

Officials say customers purchased controlled substances from Seay and paid with cash. Authorities claim Seay laundered the cash proceeds through cryptocurrency in order to purchase more controlled substances on the dark web and to conceal her criminal activity. During the course of the purported conspiracy, Seay allegedly laundered more than $1.2 million. On August 17, a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Texas returned a five-count indictment charging Seay with money laundering and aiding and abetting. If convicted, Seay faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each charge.

