Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to take the lead in Marvel Studios’ ‘Wonder Man’ series

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2022 at 4:01 pm

ABC/Randy Holmes

Aquaman baddie Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is swimming over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The acclaimed actor has been tapped to star in Wonder Man, the upcoming small-screen MCU project bound for Disney+, according to Deadline.

This will be the first MCU project for the star, who played the villain Black Manta opposite Jason Momoa in the DC Comics-based Aquaman films.

As previously reported,¬†Wonder Man¬†is based on the character of the same name who was first seen in Marvel Comics in 1964.¬†The character's¬†alter ego, weapons manufacturer Simon Williams, is a competitor with fellow¬†iron monger Tony Stark, who Williams blames for his father's company going under. He eventually gets superpowers¬†after a run-in with Baron Helmut Zemo, the baddie played by¬†Daniel Br√ľhl¬†in the MCU, and takes on the wondrous moniker.

Oscar winner Ben Kingsley will reprise as hack actor Trevor Slattery in the project, which is being produced by his Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton.

