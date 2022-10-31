Today is Monday October 31, 2022
Texas on track to remain among top U.S. job markets

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2022 at 1:46 pm
DALLAS (KRLD) -Texas and Florida are the hottest jobs markets in the country, and they’re going to stay that way for at least the next decade. New research from 24/7 Wall Street looks at the cities where the most jobs will be between now and 2060. Texas puts three areas in the top 10 for the highest percentage of new jobs coming in. Dallas-Fort Worth is the largest area in the projections; it’s number six overall. DFW stands to see growth of more than 114 1/2 percent in the next 40 years. McAllen-Edinburg and Mission finished fourth with a growth potential of 123 percent by 2060. The top area in Texas is Austin, in second place with a projected growth of 153 percent. The top area in the country: The Villages in Florida at 276 percent.



