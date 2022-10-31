Legalized betting could be on the horizon in Texas

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2022 at 1:45 pm

DALLAS (KRLD) – No matter the results of the midterm elections, legalized sports betting could be moving forward in Texas. Governor Abbott has said if he’s re-elected, he could be open to the possibility. He’s voiced concerns about the crime associated with illegal gambling and says if there’s a more professional option, he’d take a look. Casinos are a big backer of Abbott, donating nearly $2.5 million to his campaign. Beto O’Rourke has also been loudly supportive of legal sports betting, according to KENS-TV, saying the revenue generated could even pay for a property tax cut. Bills to legalize sports betting in Texas were drafted in 2021, but none made it to the floor of the state Legislature. There likely wouldn’t be a vote on the issue until 2023.

