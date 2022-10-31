Today is Monday October 31, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Legalized betting could be on the horizon in Texas

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2022 at 1:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (KRLD) – No matter the results of the midterm elections, legalized sports betting could be moving forward in Texas. Governor Abbott has said if he’s re-elected, he could be open to the possibility. He’s voiced concerns about the crime associated with illegal gambling and says if there’s a more professional option, he’d take a look. Casinos are a big backer of Abbott, donating nearly $2.5 million to his campaign. Beto O’Rourke has also been loudly supportive of legal sports betting, according to KENS-TV, saying the revenue generated could even pay for a property tax cut. Bills to legalize sports betting in Texas were drafted in 2021, but none made it to the floor of the state Legislature. There likely wouldn’t be a vote on the issue until 2023.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC