Open enrollment for health insurance begins Tuesday

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2022 at 1:44 pm
DALLAS (KRLD) – The open enrollment period for insurance on healthcare.gov begins Tuesday. A record number of Texans who don’t have work-related health insurance signed up for government-assisted insurance last year. The Dallas Morning News offers a summary of important things to know if you’re going to register this year through January 15. Because of an expansion of subsidies in the program, four out of five customers will find a plan for $10 a month or less. Also, if you’ve signed up before, review what new plans are available and what changes have been made to your previous plan. And be sure to update your personal and family information.



