Today is Monday October 31, 2022
Some schools to close for Election Day

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2022 at 1:44 pm
DALLAS (KRLD) – Some Texas schools will be closed on Election Day, November 8. Safety concerns are causing the move in districts including Austin and Dallas in schools where voting will be taking place. The Texas Association of School Boards says the Uvalde school shooting on May 24 has made schools more safety conscious, and a high-voter turnout is expected on November 8. Texas election law requires that school districts must make campuses available as polling locations, and schools cannot have voters on campus go through regular security checks, such as the Raptor system. But election workers do require voters to present identification.



