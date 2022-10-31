Today is Monday October 31, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Jennifer Hudson salutes Whoopi Goldberg for Halloween

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2022 at 12:50 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

In June, Jennifer Hudson joined Whoopi Goldberg in the exclusive EGOT club of entertainers who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. On Monday, during her self-titled talk show, Jennifer paid tribute to The View co-host when she unveiled her Halloween costume.

The Respect star appeared as Whoopi's character Sister Mary Clarence from 1992's Sister Act. "Do you think I did okay, y'all?" Hudson asked the audience while striking a pose as the singing nun. "What do you think [Goldberg] will say?"

"I wanted to be in the movie after watching the legend Whoopi Goldberg. She is such an icon. The movie just meant so much to me as a little girl," Hudson added. "When I saw that movie, it gave me so much inspiration. That's the power of an icon like Whoopi Goldberg. It helped me create my dreams."

There were two Sister Act films; Jennifer revealed that the sequel, 1993's Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, is her favorite. Jenifer Lewis starred with Whoopi in both movies, and the sequel featured Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lauryn Hill. A third movie is now in development.

After Hudson talked about how Sister Act inspired her career, she was joined by a choir and performed the Sister Act musical finale, ending like Goldberg did in the first film, attached to wires while being lifted above the stage.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC