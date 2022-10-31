Curbside recycling unavailable in Longview Oct. 31 – Nov. 2

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2022 at 11:56 am

LONGVIEW — Curbside recycling in Longview will not be available Oct. 31 – Nov. 2. Officials say the change to regular service is due to necessary maintenance at Rivers Recycling, the materials recovery facility that processes the recyclables collected by the city. During this time, contents placed in curbside recycling carts will be taken to the landfill with regular trash. If customers prefer, they may choose to hold their recycling until the week of Nov. 7. Trash collection, yard waste collection, bulky item pickup, and the compost site will continue to operate as normal during this time. For more information, contact the City of Longview Sanitation Division at 903-237-1250.

