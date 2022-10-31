Today is Monday October 31, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Funeral set for former state Representative Dan Flynn

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2022 at 11:34 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Funeral set for former state Representative Dan FlynnCANTON — Funeral services are set for former state Representative Dan Flynn of Van, who died this past Friday at 79. Flynn was part of the Texas Legislature from 2003 through 2021. During his time there, he chaired the Defense and Veterans’ Affairs Committee and the Pensions Committee. Governor Greg Abbott says Flynn leaves behind a legacy of leadership and service to the people of Texas. the funeral for Flynn will be this coming Friday in Canton.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC