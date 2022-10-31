Funeral set for former state Representative Dan Flynn

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2022 at 11:34 am

CANTON — Funeral services are set for former state Representative Dan Flynn of Van, who died this past Friday at 79. Flynn was part of the Texas Legislature from 2003 through 2021. During his time there, he chaired the Defense and Veterans’ Affairs Committee and the Pensions Committee. Governor Greg Abbott says Flynn leaves behind a legacy of leadership and service to the people of Texas. the funeral for Flynn will be this coming Friday in Canton.

