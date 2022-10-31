Delphi murders live updates: Police to make announcement Monday morning

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2022 at 8:38 am

amphotora/Getty Images

(DELPHI, Ind.) -- Indiana State Police and U.S. Marshals officials are headed to Delphi, Indiana, on Monday to join local investigators as they announce an update in a mysterious double murder that's gone unsolved for more than five years.

Best friends Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, were on a hiking trail in rural Delphi when they were killed in the middle of the day on Feb. 13, 2017.

The shocking slayings cast fear across the small Indiana town and garnered national intrigue.

No arrests have ever been made and police have never revealed how the girls were killed.

Monday's press conference is set for 10 a.m.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern.

Oct 31, 5:57 AM EDT

The video, recording and sketch

In 2017, authorities released a grainy image of the suspect, who they say was on the trail the day the girls went missing. In 2019, police released a brief video clip -- footage taken from Libby's phone -- showing a grainy image of the suspect walking on the bridge near where the girls were last seen.

Police also publicized the suspect's voice -- a recording of him saying "guys ... down the hill" -- which was recovered from Libby's phone.

Authorities in 2019 released a new suspect sketch that officials said was based on a witness' recollection of what he or she saw.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back