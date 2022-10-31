‘Black Adam’ repeats at #1 with $27.7 million box office weekend

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2022 at 8:58 am

Warner Bros. Pictures

Black Adam topped the box office for a second straight week, delivering an estimated $27.7 million for a two-week domestic gross of $111 million. Add that to the superhero film's international numbers, and its worldwide tally is up to $250 million. Not bad for a truly awful movie.

The romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise hung on to second place with an estimated $10 million, bringing its two-week North American total to $33.7 million.

This weekend's new entry, the horror flick Prey for the Devil, settled for a third-place debut, scaring up an estimated $7 million.

Smile continued an impressive box office run, posting an estimated $5 million and raising its five-week domestic tally to $92.4 million.

The news wasn't as good for Halloween Ends, which rounded out the top five an estimated $3.8 million. That brings its three-week domestic gross to just $60.3 million. Globally, the horror film has grabbed $94.7 million.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back