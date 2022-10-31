Today is Monday October 31, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Black Adam’ repeats at #1 with $27.7 million box office weekend

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2022 at 8:58 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


‘Black Adam’ repeats at #1 with .7 million box office weekend
Warner Bros. Pictures

Black Adam topped the box office for a second straight week, delivering an estimated $27.7 million for a two-week domestic gross of $111 million. Add that to the superhero film's international numbers, and its worldwide tally is up to $250 million. Not bad for a truly awful movie.

The romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise hung on to second place with an estimated $10 million, bringing its two-week North American total to $33.7 million.

This weekend's new entry, the horror flick Prey for the Devil, settled for a third-place debut, scaring up an estimated $7 million.

Smile continued an impressive box office run, posting an estimated $5 million and raising its five-week domestic tally to $92.4 million.

The news wasn't as good for Halloween Ends, which rounded out the top five an estimated $3.8 million. That brings its three-week domestic gross to just $60.3 million. Globally, the horror film has grabbed $94.7 million.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC