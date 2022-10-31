Today is Monday October 31, 2022
Two dead in Chattanooga shooting, police say

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2022 at 8:59 am
Kali9/Getty Images

(CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.) -- Two people are dead after a shooting incident that took place at two locations in Chattanooga, Tennessee, police said.

“Right now, all we know is that we have two people who are shot and the investigation is ongoing,” Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy told reporters.

The shooting took place at two scenes, Murphy said, including a local post office, which was being searched.

“Right now the situation is contained,” Murphy said. “There’s no further threat to the public.”

ABC News' Keith Harden contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



