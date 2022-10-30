Dozens killed after bridge carrying hundreds collapses into river in India

(MORBI, India) -- Dozens of people have died after a cable bridge carrying hundreds of people collapsed into a river in India, according to officials.

At least 91 people were killed after the bridge collapsed Sunday evening over the Machchu River in the western Indian state of Gujarat, according to state officials.

Several people were injured and trapped underneath the bridge after the accident, leaving officials to fear that the death count could increase.

The collapse occurred in Morbi, about 125 miles from the state capital of west Ahmedabad. The bridge had just reopened after undergoing renovation four days ago and could not bear the weight of the people standing on it, local officials said.

It is unclear how many people were on the bridge when it collapsed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted Sunday that he is "deeply saddened by the tragedy at Morbi."

Rescue operations are "in full swing," and assistance is being provided to those affected, Modi wrote.

