TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2022 at 8:51 am

TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will have a base failure crew on SH 31 West near Loop 323, towards Greenbriar Rd. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. A second crew will be performing bridge maintenance on FM 1804 near the county line. Flaggers will be controlling traffic there as well. In Gregg County, Longview maintenance is scheduled to begin bridge repair work on South Loop 281 at Birdsong St. Motorists should expect lane closures eastbound and westbound. Crews will also continue herbicide operations throughout the county. Click here for a complete look at roadwork around the district.

Go Back