P.T. Cole Park closing for renovations

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2022 at 8:41 am
P.T. Cole Park closing for renovationsTYLER — The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is beginning renovations to P.T. Cole Park on S. Vine Ave. The park will be closed starting Monday, Oct. 31, and will remain closed until construction is completed, according to a news release. Officials say the park will be receiving renovated restrooms, a new pavilion, playground equipment, basketball courts, and a splash pad. These renovations will be paid for by the Community Development Block Grant and should be completed by February, according to the release. For more information about this and other Tyler Parks and Rec improvement projects, visit this link or call (903) 531-1370.



