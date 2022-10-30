Astros burst ahead, beat Phillies 5-2, tie World Series 1-1

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2022 at 8:22 am

HOUSTON (AP) – Framber Valdez made a five-run lead stand up after Houston’s lightning first-inning burst, Alex Bregman homered, and the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 to tie the World Series at one game apiece Saturday night. Just like in Game 1, the Astros rushed to a 5-0 lead. Unlike ace Justin Verlander in the opener, Valdez and Houston held on. Valdez rebounded from a pair of poor outings in last year’s Series to pitch shutout ball into the seventh, and the bullpen survived a couple of jams to close things out. Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena, and Yordan Alvarez all doubled as Houston took a two-run lead four pitches in against Zack Wheeler. An error allowed another run in the first and Bregman added a two-run homer in the fifth.

