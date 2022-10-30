Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Today is Sunday October 30, 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion through an annuity or $497.3 million in cash. The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23. A Florida ticket holder scooped up $2 million by matching all five white balls and six tickets won $1 million each, including two in California, two in Michigan, one in Maryland, and one in Texas. Monday’s increased jackpot will be the second-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.



