Fire at historic structure causes “significant damage”

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2022 at 8:07 am

TYLER — “Significant damage” is reported after a fire Saturday night at the historic Ramey House at Houston Street and Broadway Avenue in Tyler, now occupied by Tyler-based Stonewater Roofing. According to our news partner KETK, several street closures were put into effect in the area before the two-alarm fire was extinguished. In a news release, the fire department reports the initial call was received at 5:12 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames exiting the roof and upper floor of the three-story building. The fire was brought under control at 6:56 p.m. and was reported extinguished around 9:30 Saturday evening. No injuries have been reported, and the cause remains under investigation.

The historic home was built in 1903 and given a historical marker in 1997, according to the Texas Historical Commission. This is the text on the Ramey House historical marker: “An important example of turn-of-the-century domestic architecture, the home of Thomas Brown and Mary Josephine (Spencer) Ramey was crafted of virgin cypress and southern heart pine in 1903. The architectural style of the house is typical of the revival interest in colonial American history and the late 19th century classical movement. Thomas Boyd Ramey (1892-1967), a prominent local attorney and founder of Tyler’s rose festival, lived in the home with his family until his death. Recorded Texas Historic Landmark – 1997.”

