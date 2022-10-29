U.S. storm survivors: We need money faster, less red tape

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (AP) – Survivors of storms that pounded several U.S. states say the nation’s disaster aid system is broken and they want less red tape to get relief money. People who went through Superstorm Sandy or hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria, and Ida gathered Saturday, 10 years after Sandy made landfall at the Jersey Shore. The gathering included victim advocacy groups from New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Louisiana and Puerto Rico. The survivors and their advocates have listed five reforms they say will help avoid the delays, runarounds and financial desperation they experienced. A Federal Emergency Management Agency official says the agency has to get taxpayer money into the right hands and is looking for a way to provide quicker relief.

