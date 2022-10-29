At least 120 dead in crowd crush during Halloween festivities in Seoul: Officials

(SEOUL, South Korea) -- At least 120 people are dead and 100 are injured after being crushed in a crowd during Halloween festivities in Seoul, officials in South Korea said.

The victims are largely in their 20s, according to the National Fire Agency.

Among the fatalities, 46 victims died on the scene and 74 died after transported to the hospital, the agency said.

More deaths are feared, officials said.

"Of the 100 injured, there is [a] high possibility of more deaths," a National Fire Agency official told reporters.

Many victims were transferred to local hospitals in cardiac arrest after emergency CPR, the agency said.

The casualties occurred Saturday night in the Itaewon leisure district, when a large crowd pushed forward in the area's narrow alleys, according to witnesses.

The incident was first reported around 10:20 p.m. local time, officials said. It took time for rescue crews to respond due to the crowds.

More than 100,000 people gathered for Halloween parties in the area, which is known for its nightclubs. The area has bars located along narrow back alleys that flank the main street. People got stuck in these curved, slanted alleys, according to witnesses.

Bystander video from the scene showed a large emergency and police response in the district as a crowd of people, some in costume, were still gathered at the scene. CPR could be seen being performed in the street.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

