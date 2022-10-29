Today is Saturday October 29, 2022
World Series: Phillies stun Astros in extras, lead 1-0

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2022 at 8:49 am
HOUSTON (AP/Staff) – J.T. Realmuto homered in the 10th inning and the Phillies, saved by right fielder Nick Castellanos’ sliding catch, rallied past the Houston Astros 6-5 in the 2022 World Series opener in Houston. Down 5-0 early against Astros ace Justin Verlander, Philadelphia became the first team in 20 years to overcome a five-run deficit to win a World Series game. Zack Wheeler can put the Phillies ahead 2-0 in the Series with a win Saturday night against Houston’s Framber Valdez. Wheeler was 12-7 with a 2.82 ERA for the Phillies this year, missing time between Aug. 20 and Sept. 21 with right forearm tendinitis.



