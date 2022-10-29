Today is Saturday October 29, 2022
One infant, 12 students, two staff injured in Elkhart school bus rollover

Posted/updated on: October 29, 2022 at 4:37 pm
Minor injuries reported after Elkhart ISD school bus rolls overELKHART — Officials announced Saturday that an infant, 12 students, and two faculty members were injured and transported to Palestine Regional Hospital after an Elkhart school bus rollover on Friday. According to our news partner KETK, Elkhart ISD officials say the bus was three miles west of Elkhart on Highway 294 when it entered a curve in the road that had standing water on it and rolled over into a ditch. The school district announced Friday evening that the bus was carrying cheerleaders to a game in Clifton. The district says the injuries were minor. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday’s weather and road conditions were causing dangerous road conditions at the scene. DPS and school officials were also on the scene, according to ACSO.



