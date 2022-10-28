Former state Representative Dan Flynn dies

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2022 at 4:57 pm

VAN – Former state Representative Dan Flynn has died, according to a statement from his family. Flynn, who was 79, represented the 2nd District of Texas from 2003 to 2021. In 2017, he brokered a deal that saved the Dallas Police and Fire Pension System from going insolvent within the next decade, according to The Texas Tribune. Flynn was also a member of the military for much of his life, including the Army and the Texas Army National Guard. According to our news partner KETK, he also joined the Texas State Guard in 2005 to help with various natural disasters. Flynn was promoted to the rank of brigadier general by Gov. Abbott in 2016. Flynn is survived by his wife, Susan, and three children, Josh, Tammy and Missy.

