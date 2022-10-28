Today is Friday October 28, 2022
Rotary Christmas Parade registration deadline extended

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2022 at 4:24 pm
Rotary Christmas Parade registration deadline extendedTYLER — Some good news if you still want to register early for Tyler’s Rotary Christmas Parade. Early registration for entries was originally due to close October 28. The deadline has now been extended till November 4 to accommodate more entries, according to information from organizers. Late registration runs from November 5 till November 11. Businesses, bands, civic and service clubs, and nonprofits are encouraged to join the fun. The parade will be held in downtown Tyler and begin at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1. Click here for more information.



