Second “We Build The Wall” fraud trial ends in conviction

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2022 at 4:40 pm
NEW YORK (AP) – A Colorado businessman has been convicted of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite promising donors every cent would go to the wall. Timothy Shea was convicted Friday in Manhattan federal court after a one-week retrial after another jury deadlocked on charges in the spring. Shea was charged two years ago along with three others, including Steve Bannon, the former top adviser to then-President Donald Trump. A lawyer for Shea had argued to jurors that his client was only reimbursed for expenses he incurred for his work on behalf of the wall.



