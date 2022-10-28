Today is Friday October 28, 2022
Wall Street rally marks first weekly win streak since summer

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2022 at 3:13 pm
Breaking News: Wall Street rally marks first weekly win streak since summer: NEW YORK (AP) – Wall Street closed sharply higher, capping another strong week with gains led by Apple and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% Friday and marked its first back-to-back weekly gain since August. Stocks have revived recently partly on hopes for a dialing down later this year of the big interest-rate hikes that have been shaking the market.

More recently, many big U.S. companies have been reporting stronger earnings than expected, though the bag remains decidedly mixed. Apple, Intel, and Gilead Sciences jumped following strong reports, which helped offset a discouraging forecast from Amazon.



