Open house to provide updates on TxDOT construction projects

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2022 at 4:38 pm

TYLER — The public is invited to attend an open house to update the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). According to a news release, that’s a short-range budgeting document that provides details on how federal transportation funding dollars will be spent on planning, design, and construction of highway and transit improvements over the next four fiscal years. The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will host the open house on Thursday, November 3, from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Tyler Development Center’s Large Conference Room on West Ferguson Street. The public will be notified of changes to the proposed schedule for constructing several TXdot highway projects.

On FM 756 (Paluxy Drive), plans call for widening the street from Jeff Davis Drive to FM 344. The planned construction year has been moved from 2024 to 2025. Also on FM 756 cofficials call for construction of an overpass at FM 346 to be moved from 2027 to 2025. And widening of Rhones Quarter Road (FM 2964) from Texas Highway 110 to FM 346, previously on track for 2025, is now proposed for 2028.

Staff from the MPO will be on hand to answer questions and provide information regarding the projects. Questions and comments can also be submitted through the Contact Us page under the About section of the MPO’s website or by emailing the MPO at mpo@tylertexas.com. Comments received will be presented to the MPO’s Transportation Policy Committee when the proposed amendment is considered for adoption on November 17, 2022. Information about the TIP is also accessible on the MPO website, which can be found here.

