TPWD: Waterfowl hunters can lend a hand to prevent spread of invasive species

AUSTIN – The new waterfowl hunting season is just around the corner. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reminds waterfowl hunters to join the fight against the spread of aquatic invasive species like giant salvinia and zebra mussels. According to a news release, hunters play a key role in this preventive effort when they clean, drain, and dry their boats and equipment, including decoys and other hunting gear, before traveling from lake to lake. Aquatic invasive plants can easily become entangled or trapped on boats and boat trailers and moved to other lakes. Giant salvinia, one of the most problematic aquatic invasive plants in Texas, can double in size and acreage in less than a week, quickly becoming a problem. Just a small fragment of giant salvinia or other aquatic invasive plants can cause an infestation in a new lake, making it critical for boaters to clean, drain, and dry their boats and gear, according to officials.

