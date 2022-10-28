Officials: Driver may have suffered medical episode in Flint crash

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2022 at 11:33 am

FLINT — DPS says the driver of a truck that crashed into a house in Flint on Tuesday may have suffered a medical episode. According to our news partner KETK, Sgt. Adam Albritton said the driver submitted a blood sample to confirm a medical episode, but results are pending at this time. Officials say six people were injured after the truck crashed into a home on Walnut Hill and Oak Trail Drive after a two-vehicle collision. Officials said among the injured was a seven-month-old infant who was life-flighted to a Shreveport hospital. The mother and a 10-year-old child were also in the house and transported to a Tyler hospital for their injuries.

Three other injuries were reported from the truck and an SUV involved in the crash. The call came in around 7 a.m. when fire officials were dispatched to the scene. When they arrived, officials with the Flint-Gresham Fire Department said a truck was inside the house with an SUV attached to it.

