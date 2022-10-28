Today is Friday October 28, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Officials: Driver may have suffered medical episode in Flint crash

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2022 at 11:33 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Officials: Driver may have suffered medical episode in Flint crashFLINT — DPS says the driver of a truck that crashed into a house in Flint on Tuesday may have suffered a medical episode. According to our news partner KETK, Sgt. Adam Albritton said the driver submitted a blood sample to confirm a medical episode, but results are pending at this time. Officials say six people were injured after the truck crashed into a home on Walnut Hill and Oak Trail Drive after a two-vehicle collision. Officials said among the injured was a seven-month-old infant who was life-flighted to a Shreveport hospital. The mother and a 10-year-old child were also in the house and transported to a Tyler hospital for their injuries.

Three other injuries were reported from the truck and an SUV involved in the crash. The call came in around 7 a.m. when fire officials were dispatched to the scene. When they arrived, officials with the Flint-Gresham Fire Department said a truck was inside the house with an SUV attached to it.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC