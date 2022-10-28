Bobby Joe Manziel Jr. dies at 83

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2022 at 12:11 pm

TYLER – The owner of the famed East Texas venue The Oil Palace, Bobby Joe Manziel Jr., has died at age 83. That’s according to our news partner KETK, citing an announcement from The Oil Palace. The facility’s website says it is the largest music venue within 90 miles of Tyler. According to the Oil Palace, ground broke on the venue in 1955 and it has been entertaining East Texans ever since. Click here for more information and updates.

