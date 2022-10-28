Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2022 at 10:12 am

Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix:

Cabinet of Curiosities: Watch the curated collection of creepy stories that will challenge your notion of horror in Guillermo del Toro’s new anthology series.



The Good Nurse: Oscar winner Jessica Chastain is a nurse who risks her life to uncover the truth behind a series of mysterious deaths.



All Quiet on the Western Front: Based on the classic novel, witness the gripping story of a young German solider fighting in World War I in this film adaptation.

Disney+

The Mysterious Benedict Society: In season two, the gifted recruits solve riddles and follow clues to foil Dr. Curtain’s evil plan.

Hulu

Stars at Noon: Acclaimed director Claire Denis returns with this romantic thriller about an American journalist stuck in Nicaragua.

HBO Max

The White Lotus: Stream the season two premiere, which will follow the exploits of guests and employees at a Sicilian resort.



Happy streaming!

