Today is Friday October 28, 2022
Tyler Police and DEA hosting drug drop off

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2022 at 8:46 am
Tyler Police and DEA hosting drug drop offTYLER — The Tyler Police Department along with the Drug Enforcement Agency will be hosting a Drug Drop Off On Saturday, October 29th. It will be at the Brookshire’s, 100 Rice Rd in Tyler between 10am and 2pm. The public can anonymously drop off their unused, unwanted and expired prescription medications as well as tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs, free of charge. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.



