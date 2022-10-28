‘Call Me Kat’ pays tribute to late castmember Leslie Jordan

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2022 at 8:11 am

FOX/Lisa Rose

Thursday's episode of Call Me Kat included a tribute to late castmember Leslie Jordan, who died

died Monday in a car crash in Hollywood on Monday. He was 67 years old.

A 30-second video featured a montage of clips of the Emmy-winning actor from various appearances in Fox series over the years, including Call Me Kat, The Cool Kids, Fantasy Island, Lego Masters and The Masked Singer. The memorial concluded with a title card that read, "Forever a part of the Fox family."

On Call Me Kat, Jordan played Phil, the gay head baker at a café run by the show's titular character, played by Mayim Bialik. Jordan completed work on nine episodes of the show's third season, which is currently airing.

Fox has paused production on the series in the wake of Jordan's death. Bialik posted a statement on Instagram on behalf of the cast and producers of the show, writing, "There aren't words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family."

"Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious," the post continued. "We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie: the man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh."

Jordan's other screen credits included Will & Grace, American Horror Story and The Help. He also gained social media attention from his silly Instagram videos during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

