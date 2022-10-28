Today is Friday October 28, 2022
Nancy Pelosi’s husband ‘violently assaulted’ at San Francisco home, suspect in custody

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2022 at 9:21 am
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

(SAN FRANCISCO) -- Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" by someone who broke into his San Francisco home early Friday, according to her spokesperson.

The suspect is in custody, her spokesperson, Drew Hammill, said in a statement.

Paul Pelosi is in the hospital and "is expected to make a full recovery," Hammill said.

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., with her protective detail at the time, according to the Capitol Police.

The motive is under investigation, Hammill said.

The Capitol Police, FBI and San Francisco Police Department are all involved in the investigation. The San Francisco District Attorney's Office said the case will be handled locally. Charges are forthcoming but have not yet been filed, the district attorney's office said.

"The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," Hammill added.

