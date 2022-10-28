Fetterman, Shapiro to attend Pennsylvania Democratic Party fundraiser where Biden, Harris will speak

(PHILADELPHIA) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris will deliver remarks at a fundraiser for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party in Philadelphia on Friday evening, where two key candidates on the ballot this November will also be in attendance, according to a Democratic official.

"Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, U.S. Senator Bob Casey, Rep. Matt Cartwright, [Democratic National Committee] Chair Jaime Harrison and Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chair Senator Sharif Street will also be in attendance," the official told ABC News.

Fetterman is the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, while Shapiro is the Democratic candidate for governor of Pennsylvania. Both are running in critical midterm elections in a pivotal battleground state.

Pennsylvania's marquee Senate race is the best opportunity Democrats have to flip a seat currently held by Republicans, who are vigorously challenging Democratic incumbents across the country. Fetterman delivered a rocky performance at the first and only debate on Tuesday night, more than five months after experiencing a stroke. He jumbled words and struggled to complete sentences during the hourlong televised debate in Harrisburg against Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon and former TV host. Fetterman has refused to commit to releasing his medical records amid concerns about his health.

Meanwhile, the battle for Pennsylvania's governorship could determine whether women have the right to an abortion. Shapiro's Republican opponent is Sen. Doug Mastriano, who opposes abortion with no exceptions and has pushed former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Friday's fundraiser is expected to raise $1 million for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, which the official said is "the most in recent history." The keynote addresses by Biden and Harris will focus on "the criticall-important choice before voters" in the Keystone State, according to the official.

"With less than two weeks to go before Election Day, the president will contrast his vision for continuing to rebuild the economy from the bottom up and the middle out, with the Republicans' mega MAGA trickle down plan to raise prescription drug costs, cut Medicare and Social Security, and double down on Trump's massive tax cuts for the rich," the official added.

